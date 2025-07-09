Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,493 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

