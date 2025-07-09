Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $902,000 Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,793 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 987.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.29%.

