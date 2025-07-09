Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,023 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,989,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,361,000 after purchasing an additional 78,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 357,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.12. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

