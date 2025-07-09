NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Richtech Robotics by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 442,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 234,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Richtech Robotics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 212,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Richtech Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Richtech Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Richtech Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Richtech Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Richtech Robotics in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Richtech Robotics Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of RR stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of -4.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 73.23 and a current ratio of 75.74. Richtech Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Richtech Robotics had a negative net margin of 281.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 million.

Insider Activity at Richtech Robotics

In other news, COO Phil Zheng sold 105,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $277,762.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,237.68. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

