Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,236,374.19. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

