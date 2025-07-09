Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 54,286.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $239,864,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,441,000 after purchasing an additional 391,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $551.51 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $624.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.76. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

