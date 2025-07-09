Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,059,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,600,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,202,000 after buying an additional 246,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,136,000 after purchasing an additional 542,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.29. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

