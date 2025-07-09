Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,313 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $241,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $330.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.95 and a 200-day moving average of $331.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.08.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

