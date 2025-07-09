Stratos Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,099,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 198,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,049,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

