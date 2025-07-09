CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.87.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.17 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,824. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,164.96. This represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

