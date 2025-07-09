Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 442 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33. The stock has a market cap of $257.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

