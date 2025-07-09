Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $4.12 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,391 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,773,000 after buying an additional 122,531 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,059,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,417,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $123.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.40.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

