Stratos Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 158.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.