Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after acquiring an additional 493,609 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 100,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.