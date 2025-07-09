Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $120.94 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,433,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $120,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

