May Hill Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Haleon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon Stock Down 1.1%

Haleon stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.