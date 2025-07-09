Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 300,487 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300,487 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $81,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IJR opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

