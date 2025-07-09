Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 927,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,195 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $55,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

