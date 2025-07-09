Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,229,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,053,000 after acquiring an additional 77,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,390,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $177,434,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,676,000 after acquiring an additional 518,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GGG stock opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $526.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,049.60. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

