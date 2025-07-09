Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,754,000 after acquiring an additional 222,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after buying an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,173,970.99. This trade represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.42.

Shares of MCK opened at $723.85 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $715.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

