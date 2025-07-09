Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS opened at $119.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

