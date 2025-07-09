Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 69,271 ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTH. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 125,979 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 286,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,678,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMTH opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $26.71.

About ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

