Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IWB stock opened at $341.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $344.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

