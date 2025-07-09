22,543 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,755,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 53,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,910,000 after acquiring an additional 892,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,116,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,463,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.01. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $183.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

