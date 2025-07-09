Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.