Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coupang by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,686,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,594,000 after buying an additional 17,123,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,619,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,038,000 after buying an additional 2,465,973 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Coupang by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 28,636,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,426,000 after buying an additional 3,420,133 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,541,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,497,000 after buying an additional 1,690,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Coupang by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,229,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,640,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 214.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

Insider Activity

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $17,459,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 55,131,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,822,984.46. This represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $5,672,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,319,421 shares in the company, valued at $37,418,779.56. The trade was a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,459,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,780,811. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

