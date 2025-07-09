Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 11,051 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $63.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

