Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

VNLA stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

