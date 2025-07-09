Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 479,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4,627.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 270,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,670 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 145,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 49,349 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFMO opened at $172.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

