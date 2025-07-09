NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $217,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 16.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 42,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 price target (up from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.27.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $781.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $725.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $644.37. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $790.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,744.96. The trade was a 77.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,252 shares of company stock worth $208,518,508 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

