Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,140 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $44,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.49% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,393.55. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

