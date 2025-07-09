Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $42,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,257,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of WTM opened at $1,799.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,784.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,830.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.85 and a beta of 0.36. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,666.22 and a one year high of $2,023.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WTM

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.