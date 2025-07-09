Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 527,075 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 527,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AAON by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 613.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AAON by 652.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

AAON opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.95.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total value of $824,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,602.06. This represents a 23.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,451 in the last ninety days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

