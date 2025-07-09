Brown Advisory Inc. Has $87.03 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.94% of EastGroup Properties worth $87,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $168.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 7.41%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

