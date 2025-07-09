NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6%

DIV stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $658.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

About Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

