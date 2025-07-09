Ninety One UK Ltd Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,753 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.59% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 5,284.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

Shares of GLRE opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $474.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

Insider Activity at Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.36. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $193,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 71,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,541.28. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 5,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $66,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,018.50. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $361,160. Corporate insiders own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLRE

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.