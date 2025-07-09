NTV Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

