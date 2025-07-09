Uvre Limited (ASX:UVA) Insider Purchases A$35,000.00 in Stock

Uvre Limited (ASX:UVA – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) Passmore purchased 437,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($22,875.82).
Uvre Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,853.79 and a beta of 0.85.
