Uvre Limited (ASX:UVA) Insider Purchases A$35,000.00 in Stock

Uvre Limited (ASX:UVA – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) Passmore purchased 437,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($22,875.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,853.79 and a beta of 0.85.

