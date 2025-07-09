Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,176 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,202,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,933,000 after buying an additional 306,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,381,000 after buying an additional 210,096 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,030,000. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 675.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 105,834 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,645,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

