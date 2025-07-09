Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Mark David Schwartz Sells 1,476 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,590. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trimble Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $79.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

