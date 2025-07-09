Hawsons Iron Limited (ASX:HIO) Insider Jeremy Kirkwood Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Hawsons Iron Limited (ASX:HIO – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Kirkwood purchased 1,000,000 shares of Hawsons Iron stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,071.90).

Hawsons Iron Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.38.

Get Hawsons Iron alerts:

Hawsons Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hawsons Iron Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. Its flagship project is the Hawsons iron project located in Broken Hill, New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Carpentaria Resources Limited and changed its name to Hawsons Iron Limited in August 2021. Hawsons Iron Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawsons Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawsons Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.