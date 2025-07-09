Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Joanne Palmer Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Palmer purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.89 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,120.00 ($9,882.35).
Karoon Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Karoon Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.