Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Joanne Palmer Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KARGet Free Report) insider Joanne Palmer purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.89 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,120.00 ($9,882.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72.

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

