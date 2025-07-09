EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Robert Dalton Buys 807 Shares of Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider Robert Dalton bought 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$34.00 ($22.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,438.00 ($17,933.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $915.18 million, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

