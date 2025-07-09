Ole G. Rosgaard Sells 1,206 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,890. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greif Trading Down 0.8%

Greif stock opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greif

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,193,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 128,880 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,797,000 after buying an additional 55,948 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

