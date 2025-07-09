Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Vininder Singh Sells 29,002 Shares

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 29,002 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $43,503.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,292,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,669. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

On Thursday, July 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 6,039 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $9,722.79.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Vininder Singh sold 7,554 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $11,859.78.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Vininder Singh sold 7,405 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $11,329.65.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

Bullfrog AI stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.48. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Bullfrog AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bullfrog AI by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.