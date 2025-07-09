Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Vininder Singh Sells 29,002 Shares

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2025

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 29,002 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $43,503.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,292,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,669. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 6,039 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $9,722.79.
  • On Wednesday, July 2nd, Vininder Singh sold 7,554 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $11,859.78.
  • On Tuesday, July 1st, Vininder Singh sold 7,405 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $11,329.65.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

Bullfrog AI stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.48. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.84.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Bullfrog AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bullfrog AI by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.