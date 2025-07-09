CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer David Allyn Burroughs Sells 8,885 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Allyn Burroughs sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$60,951.10.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$7.07 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.48.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.54.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.