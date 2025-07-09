CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer David Allyn Burroughs Sells 8,885 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Allyn Burroughs sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$60,951.10.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 3.5%
Shares of CEU stock opened at C$7.07 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.54.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
Featured Stories
