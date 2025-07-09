Insider Buying: Uvre Limited (ASX:UVA) Insider Purchases 625,000 Shares of Stock

Uvre Limited (ASX:UVA – Get Free Report) insider Brett Mitchell bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($32,679.74).

The stock has a market cap of $4.88 million, a PE ratio of -2,853.79 and a beta of 0.85.

