Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Evercore ISI

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 719,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,079.68. The trade was a 3.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter worth about $50,750,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,266,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,062,000 after acquiring an additional 199,856 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,218,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 414,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,136,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 404,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

