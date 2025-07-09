Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Melius currently has $165.00 target price on the stock.

VRT has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.69.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.53. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $14,495,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vertiv by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.