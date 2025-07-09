Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maze Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Maze Therapeutics Trading Up 24.3%

Shares of MAZE stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Maze Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.39).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAZE. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $98,000.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

